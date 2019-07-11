False start for holders Australia in World Cup semi

By AFP

BIRMINGHAM

England enjoyed a sensational start with the ball as reigning champions Australia suffered a dramatic collapse in their World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Australia lost openers Aaron Finch and David Warner with just 10 runs on the board and were 27 for three at the end of the initial 10-over powerplay.

Warner drove the first ball of the match, from Chris Woakes, through extra-cover for four.

But Australia captain Finch, who won the toss, fell for a golden duck when he was lbw to fast bowler Jofra Archer's opening delivery at the start of the second over.

Finch, who made exactly 100 in Australia's 64-run group-stage win over England, reviewed but replays upheld Sri Lanka umpire Kumar Dharmasena's original decision.

That meant Australia had lost their review and would not be able to challenge any more decisions in the innings.

His exit brought in former captain Steve Smith who, in common with Warner, walked out to huge jeers from the crowd. Both players served 12-month bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Left-hander Warner, who has scored more than 600 runs at the 2019 World Cup, then drove Woakes back over his head for four.

But next ball Woakes, on his Warwickshire home ground, produced a rising delivery that Warner, on nine, could only fend to Jonny Bairstow at first slip to leave Australia 10-2 inside three overs.

Warner returned to even greater boos than those that had accompanied him on his way out to bat.

His exit brought in Peter Handscomb, only recently called into the squad after Usman Khawaja's tournament-ending hamstring injury.

But Handscomb fell for just four when bowled between bat and pad by Woakes.

Australia were now 14-3, with Woakes having taken two wickets for two runs in 10 balls.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, on four, then had his helmet knocked off by an Archer bouncer timed at 139 kilometres-per-hour (86 mph).

Carey required several minutes of on-field treatment before resuming his innings.