By RICHARD MWANGI

Former Kenya national cricket team captain, Morris Ouma, on Sunday blasted a quick half a century in the Nairobi Invitational Twenty20 match as Swamibapa beat Stray Lions by 31 runs at the Nairobi Jaffreys ground.

Ouma’s 75 came from 40 deliveries that included four boundaries and same number of sixes and was Swamibapa’s highest runs getter.

Batting first Swamibapa set a target of 155 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted overs. Naman Patel (32 off 27 balls with three boundaries and two sixes) and Rushab Patel (10 off seven balls with two sixes) were Swamibapa’s batsmen who did well with the bat.

Rajesh Kaman (3/16), Varun Prakrash (2/26) and Aman Gandhi (1/19) were Lions’ main wicket takers.

In reply, the Lions were routed for 123 with a ball in hand. Bansil Patel (29 off 17 balls with two boundaries and same number of sixes) top scored for the Lions.

Siddharth Vasudev (21 off 18 balls with three boundaries and a six), and Paras Khetiya who scored a run a ball 18 that included two boundaries were the other Lions’ batsmen who posted meaningful runs on the scoreboard.

Nehemiah Odhiambo (4/24) was the Lions’ main executioner as he destroyed the Lions’ top order. Odhiambo had Lion’s opening batsman, Jay Mehta caught by James Ngoche for a duck with his second ball of the first over.

Odhiambo clean bowled Jay’s opening partner, Rajiv Sutaria for a golden duck and prescribed the same dose of the medicine to Aman Ganhi, who was caught by Jignesh Hirani.

Odhiambo had Himanshu Dixit caught by Jignesh for seven with a score of 10 for 4 in 2.3 overs showing on the scoreboard.

The other Swamibapa wicket takers were Emmanuel Bundi (2/19), Jadavji Bhimji (2/16) and Ngoche (2/32)/