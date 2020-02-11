Gymkhana and MSC cruise in Twenty20 league

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Mombasa Sports Club maintained their unbeaten run in the NCBA Twenty20 Cricket League by defeating Burhani Sports Club by 24 runs in Mombasa on Monday.

In another match, defending champions Shree Cutchi Leva found the going tough, losing to Coast Gymkhana as the tournament gathered pace at Mombasa Sports Club and Coast Gymkhana grounds, respectively.

In what was the victors’ third straight win, MSC ‘A’ won the toss and confidently elected to bat in this match that was a feisty affair, both teams fielding some of the best run-getters in the tournament, accounting for over 300 runs that were scored as the crowds were kept entertained.

Top scorer Sagar Karia, with 71 runs, once again took command with good support from Abraham Vadada who had 28 runs, Puru Sharma 32 runs and Sushil Sharma 34 runs giving MSC ‘A’ a good total of 176 for 5.

Chasing, Burhani Sports Club got off to a flier with national team players Alex Obanda (37 runs) and Nelson Odhiambo (42) not disappointing the crowds.

But once their wickets fell, it left their captain Yusuf Bakir (31) desperately looking for partnerships to push on in vain as MSC ‘A’ pressed on, slowly squeezing the runs dry.

Burhani Sports Club managed 152for eight in their 20 overs as Puru Sharma and Sahil Patel managed 23 and 30 runs respectively.

Against Cutchi Leva, Coast Gymkhana elected to field, in one of the big match-ups of the weekend.

National team player Dhiren Gondaria was dismissed for 37 runs while Sachin Bhudia, who replaced him, managed 61 runs from 35 balls to take control and give his side a defendable total of 145.

Opening pacers Pradyuman Joshi, who had four overs 15 runs two wickets, and Kshitij Patel (22 runs for two wickets with one maiden) stood out with a brilliant performance.

Coast Gymkhana, fielding two former Kenyan captains Jimmy Kamande and Maurice Ouma, felt confident with the chase but the road was bumpy as two quick wickets staggered their progress. However, Adarsh Sawjani (41 runs) and Jimmy Kamande (35) saved the day entertaining the crowds with sixes and fours winning the match with eight balls to spare as Gymkhana won by six wickets.