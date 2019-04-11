Improve infrastructure to regain lost glory, Cook tells Kenyans

By RICHARD MWANGI

Majority of Kenyan cricketers have unpolished skills in all the departments of the game, South African-born Bangladesh batting coach Rayan Cook has said.

Cook is one of the three South African coaches from the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy, which is in partnership with Nairobi based Star Field Cricket Academy, are conducting the clinic at the Nairobi Gymkhana.

The trio arrived in Nairobi last Friday. The other visiting coaches are Rayan’s father, Jimmy Cook and Garreth Van Hoesslin.

Rayan Cook said: “A lot of small mistakes in batting and bowling need to be corrected. The players also need good infrastructure and more support to improve their game. The players are very engaging and hardworking.”

Former Uganda national team coach Martin Suji, one of the local coaches working with the visitors, said that Rayan Cook was taking the players through match assimilation to assess the skills they had learnt since Monday.

“Uganda Cricket Association sent three boys to attend the coaching clinic. Cricket Kenya sent 10. We also have under-10 and under-15 boys training with us,” said Suji.

He added: “This kind of training is very good for both coaches and players. It is a sure way of raising the standard of the game in the country.”

The national team players who turned up for the clinic are: former captain Shem Ngoche, Lucas Oluoch, Emmanuel Bundi, Pushpak Kerai, Sachin Bundia and Peter Koech. Kenya Under-19 right-arm medium pacer Pradyumna Joshi was also in attendance.