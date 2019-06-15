Indian cultural cricket tourney hots up
Coast Super Kings, the South Indian Cultural Society (SICS) cricket tournament’s defending champions will fight it out with their arch-rivals, Rift Valley Challengers at the Nairobi Gymkhana on Sunday at 1:30 pm.
Thota Srinivas, the SICS cricket committee member, on Friday said that Challengers are so far unbeaten and top the points table with four points, one ahead of Super Kings.
He said that Challengers will not be under any pressure as they have already qualified for the final set for next Sunday at the same venue.
He said: "The Challengers will fight for the other place in the final against Mt. Kenya Chargers, who will face Masai Mara Tuskers at Nairobi Gymkhana from 8:30am."