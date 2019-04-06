Kanbis, Swamibapa face-off in final

By RICHARD MWANGI

Defending champions Kanbis face arch-rivals Swamibapa in the final of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) knock-out tournament at the Sikh Union grounds in Nairobi.

According to NPCA Fixtures Secretary, Narendra Patel, Kanbis clinched the knock-out title in 2017, but did not have a chance to defend the title since the tournament was not held last year due to heavy rainfall that hit most parts of the country.

Even though Swamibapa has a good number of current and former national team players, among them Morris Ouma, Lameck Onyango, Irfan Karim, Emmanuel Bundi, Gurdeep Singh and Jadavji Bhimji, today’s meeting serves up an interesting match-up.

Swamibapa will miss the services of Kenya’s opening batsman, Alex Obanda, who have moved to Uganda. On the other hand, Kanbis has a balance of youth and experience in its ranks, with three of the team’s players in the national team. The three are former Kenya skipper Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo and Dhiren Gondaria.

Their senior players in the team include the evergreen Narendra Kerai, Ramesh Mepani and Rajesh Bhudia who is the team captain. The majority of Kanbis players are under 23 years.

Kanbis start as favourites to win today’s encounter. However, in a goof day Swamibapa is capable of turning tables on Kanbis.

In the 1990s, Swamibapa were invisible in both the national and NPCA championships. They won the NPCA league with one to two games in hand, but they now appear to have lost their shine.

Sunday’s match is expected to be a thriller and when the two umpires take up their positions, excitement is sure to fill the whole of Sikh Union grounds. The two teams boast a strong support base, creating strong rivalry that often threatens to erupt in chaos.