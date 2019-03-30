Kanbis battle Gymkhana for NPCA final slot

By RICHARD MWANGI

Kanbis, the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super Division league defending champions, will fight it out with Nairobi Gymkhana at Sikh Union grounds on Sunday in the second semi final of the NPCA knockout tournament.

Kanbis were to meet Stray Lions but according to the NPCA fixtures secretary, Narendra Patel, Lions could not put together a side. Kanbis were scheduled to face Obuya Academy last Sunday but they got a walkover when their opponents failed to turn up at the Eastleigh High School ground.

Kennedy Obuya on Saturday said that their academy side was given a raw deal by NPCA as they had asked for the game to be postponed as one of their players was grieving the death of a parent.

The winner of Sunday’s game will face Swamibapa in the final set for next week Sunday at a yet to be announced venue.

Kanbis have a strong batting line up that includes Dhiren Gondaria, Rakep Patel and Nelson Odhiambo; the trio are also members of the national team. They also have in their ranks the evergreen Narendra Kerai and Rajesh Mepani.

Kanbis’ bowling attack will be spearheaded by skipper Rajesh Bundia, Jayant Mepani and Pushpak Kerai.

Nairobi Gymkhana are capable of causing an upset on a good day, but it will depend on the batting performances of Karan Kaul, Rushabh Patel, Lucas Oluoch, Martin Okoth and Dominic Wesonga.

Oluoch, a right-arm fast medium bowler, will lead the bowling attack. Okoth, Raj Savala and Wesonga are the other dependable bowlers in the side.