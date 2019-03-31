Kanbis down Gymkhana to reach NPCA final

By RICHARD MWANGI

Kanbis skipper, Rajesh Budhia, on Sunday played a captain’s innings knocking a quick half a century as they beat Nairobi Gymkhana by 35 runs in their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association knockout semi final match at Sikh Union grounds.

Kanbis has booked a date with Swamibapa in the knockout final this coming Sunday at a venue to be announced later.

Rajesh’s 73 came off 45 deliveries with 11 boundaries and was Kanbis’ highest runs getter. Batting first, Kanbis set a target of 282 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

Kanbis started their innings on a sour note when Lucas Oluoch had Jayant Mepani, who opened batting with Rajesh caught by Kavi Dosaja for a golden duck with three runs, showing on the scoreboard.

Rajesh steadied the ship when he shared a second wicket partnership of 109 with Dhiren Gondaria (67 off 89 balls with seven boundaries). The stand was broken when Raj Savala got Rajesh caught by Siddhraj Virajput.

Rakep Patel (39 off 59 balls with three boundaries and a six), Ankit Hirani (32 off 49 balls with two boundaries and a six) and Gautam Bhudia (20 off seven balls with two boundaries and a six) ) were the other batsmen who posted meaningful figures on the scoreboard.

Siddraj (3/30) and Oluoch (3/49) were Kanbis main destroyers. Raj (1/45) and Dominioc Wesonga (1/39) were the other wicket takers.

In reply, Gymkhana scored 246 with a wicket in hand by the time they completed their allotted overs. Rushabh Patel (64 off 90 balls with nine boundaries) top scored for Gymkhana.

Siddarhasinh Vijaysinh (62 off 86 balls with three boundaries), Raj (32 off 21 balls), Abdulgadir Najmi, with a run a ball 23 that included five boundaries, Dominic Wesonga (14 off 18 balls with a boundary), Amish Amin (14 off 19 balls with two boundaries and Martin Okoth (11 off nine balls with a boundary) were Gymkhana’s batsmen, who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.