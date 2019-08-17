Kanbis face Gymkhana in 50 overs opener

By RICHARD MWANGI

More by this Author

Kanbis, the Nairobi Invitational Twenty20 Champions, will open their 50 overs trophy campaign on Sunday against Nairobi Gymkhana, who will be playing at home.

Thota Srinivas, who is tournament coordinator, Sunday said that they were talking to potential sponsors for the 50 overs event. The Twenty20 tournament was sponsored by Hirani Telecoms.

The star-studded Kanbis start as hot favourites to win against Gymkhana. Kanbis’ batting line up will be led by Narebdra Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, former Kenya skipper Rakep Patel, Dhiren Gondaria, Ramesh Mepani and his son Jayant Mepan. Odhiambo will lead bowling attack with Narendra, Rajesh Budhia, Rakep and Dhiren.

As for Gymkhana, Lucas Oluoch is their key player with both bat and ball. He will be supported by Kavi Dosaja, Martin Okoth and Dominic Wesonga.

Swamibapa has an easy outing as well. They will be hosted by Kongonis at Nairobi Club in a game they will be expected to win hands down. Swamibapa has experienced players like former national team captain Morris Ouma, Irfan Karim, Lameck Onyango, Aman Patel, Jadavji Khimji and Nehemiah Odhiambo.

Shem Ngoche is Kongonis’ main player with both bat and ball. He will be supported by Chris Childs, Paul Anjere, Martin Mworia and Joseph Onyango.

However, the match of the day is expected to be between Ruaraka and Sir Ali Muslim Club at Park Road as both teams showed great improvement in the Twenty20 event where they both reached the semi-finals. Ruaraka caused a major upset by beating Swamibapa to qualify for the final.