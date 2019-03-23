Kenya’s U-19 cricket World Cup qualifier ends in heavy loss

By RICHARD MWANGI

Kenya Under-19 Saturday proved to be no match for Namibia who beat them by a whopping 198 runs in their last match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Africa World Cup qualifier at Wanderers Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Batting first Namibia set a huge target of 295 in their allotted 50 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Divan la Cock played a captain’s innings knocking half a century, 88 that came off 103 deliveries with five boundaries and three sixes. He was Namibia’s top runs getter.

Namibia opening pair of Ramon Wilmol (46 off 31 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Henry Brink (35 off 28 balls with two boundaries and a six) gave their team a flying start with an opening stand of 61. Cock shared a fourth wicket partnership of 121 with Jan-Izak de Villiers (55 off 93 balls with two boundaries and a six), the best stand for Namibia.

Matthew de Gouvera, who was unbeaten on 26 that came off 25 balls with two boundaries and Victor van de Watt, who was also unbeaten on 18 that came off seven balls with a boundary and two sixes, were the other Namibia batsmen who contributed runs for their team.

Kenya wickets were shared among Vraj Patel (2/17), Francis Mutua (2/31) and Hashit Vekaria (1/66).

In reply, Kenya were routed for a paltry 96 in 39.4 overs.

Kenya started their innings on a sour note when opening batsman, Sukhdeep Singh was caught by Ettiene Beukes off the bowling of de Villiers first ball of the first over for a golden duck with naught runs showing on the scoreboard.

Shukraj Ghataore (28 off 22 balls with three boundaries) was Kenya’s highest runs getter. Shukan Mehta (19 off 51 balls), Krushil Savla (14 off 57 balls) and Vraj Patel who was unbeaten on 12 that came off 53 balls were the only Kenyan batsmen who managed to post double digit figures on the scoreboard.

M. Ngupita (3/15) and de Villiers (3/24) were Kenya’s main destroyers.