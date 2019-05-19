Kenya, Uganda World Cup qualifier washed out

By RICHARD MWANGI

More by this Author

The eagerly awaited International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s Twenty20 World Cup Africa Regional final match between Kenya and hosts Uganda set for Lugogo oval on Sunday was washed out before a single ball could be bowled by heavy rainfall that hit Kampala.

David Obuya, Kenya’s assistant team coach, said that it rained most part of the morning and by the rime it stopped, the two grounds, Lugogo and Kyambogo, which were supposed to be used, were full of water.

At Lugogo oval, Namibia were supposed to take on Botswana from 9:30 am, followed by the clash between the two neighbours from 1:50 pm.

Obuya said that the abandoned matches have been scheduled to take place on Wednesday, which had been set as a rest day.

Three former Kenya’s international players are in Kampala as coaches of their national teams namely Maurice Odumbe (Kenya team), Steve Tikolo (Uganda) and Joseph Angara (Botswana).

Both the winners and runners-up in Kampala will represent the continent later this year in the global Twenty20 World Cup qualifier set for United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 11 to November 3, where six teams will qualify for 2020 Twenty20 World Cup slated for Australia from October 18 to November 15.

This is one format of the game that has evaded Kenya’s national team that has competed is five successive ICC 50-overs World Cup from 1996, when the country made her World Cup debut in the event that was jointly hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to the 2011 event in India.