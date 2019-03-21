By RICHARD MWANGI

Kenya’s under-19 batsman, Dilan Shah, knocked an unbeaten half a century but it was not enough as they lost by 31 runs to Sierra Leone at the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Africa World Cup qualifiers at Affies Park Wanderers ground in Windhoek, Namibia on Thursday.

Shah’s 74 not out came off 91 balls, with five boundaries, making him Kenya’s highest runs getter.

Batting first after winning the toss, Sierra Leone set a target of 226 for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

The Sierra Leone skipper, George Ngegba, played a captain’s innings knocking half a century, 69 that came off 58 deliveries with 11 boundaries. Ngegba top scored for his team.

At one point, Sierra Leone were struggling with a score of 29 for three in 12 overs showing on the scoreboard. Ngegba took his team out of the woods when he shared a fourth wicket partnership of 96 runs with John Bangura (41 off 112 balls with three boundaries).

The stand was broken when Ngegba was clean bowled by Sukhdeep Singh (1/44).

The other wicket takers for Kenya team were Pradyuman Joshi (2/23), Satish Hirani (2/37) and Vraj Patel (1/37).

In reply, Kenya scored 194 runs in 42.2 overs. Besides Dilan, other batsmen who scored meaningful runs for their team were Satish Hirani (222 off 36 balls with a boundary), Shukan Mehta (14 off 16 balls with twoboundaries) and Sukhdeep Singh (14 off 1K5 balls with three boundaries).

Charles Kargbo was Kenya’s main executioner taking six wickets for 32. Charles Bah (1/14), Sankoh (1/35) and S. Conteh (1/28) wee the other wicket takers.