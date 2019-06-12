Champs Kenya opt out of Rwanda Genocide Memorial tourney

By RICHARD MWANGI

Kenya women’s cricket team will miss this year’s Rwanda Genocide Memorial tournament set to kick off in Kigali on Sunday.

One of the officials, who requested for anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media, on Wednesday told Nation Sport Kenya will not be going to defend the trophy they won last year.

This is the second time the team will fail to compete in the championship.

“Cricket Kenya has sent all its employees together with coaches on unpaid leave for unspecified period of time. No CK official has said a thing concerning the genocide memorial event,” said the source.

The cricket memorial tournament is aimed at honouring victims of the 1994 Genocide during which time over one million people were killed in just a 100 days in Rwanda.