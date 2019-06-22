Kings, Challengers vie for SICS trophy

By RICHARD MWANGI

Coast Super Kings, the South Indian Cultural Society (SICS) Twenty 20 cricket champions, will defend their title against the Rift Valley Challengers at the Nairobi Gymkhana ground on Sunday as from 8:30am.

The Challengers, who were unbeaten in two outings, had already secured their place in the final before they took on Super Kings last Sunday. The Super Kings sailed to the final when they defeated the Challengers by 61 runs in a thrilling encounter.

In the other game Masai Mara Tuskers, who had not won a single game before last Sunday, caused a major upset when they overwhelmed Mount Kenya Chargers, whom they beat by a whopping 122 runs.

However, Mara Tuskers victory did not get them enough points to reach the final. The win earned Mara Tuskers two points while Mount Kenya had a single point. At the end of the day, Super Kings topped league standing with five points, one point ahead of the Challengers.

Anand Ranganathan, who blasted a quick half a century for the Super Kings last Sunday when he scored 73 runs that came off 46 balls with ten boundaries and a six will be expected to lead batting attack for his team. He will be supported by Ramakrisnan Nariharan and Ritesh Pamnani. The main bowlers for the Super Kings will be Vaibhar Varesh, Deen Anthony and Arun Balararaman.

As for the Rift Valley Challengers, Sund Joseph who was unbeaten on 28 that came off 30 balls with a boundary last Sunday, will be expected to shine with both bat and ball. Joseph took two wickets for 20 last Sunday.