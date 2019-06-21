Malinga stars as Sri Lanka beat England in Cricket World Cup

By AFP

LEEDS, UK

Lasith Malinga inspired Sri Lanka's stunning 20-run victory over England as the veteran paceman took 4-43 to shock the World Cup hosts at Headingley on Friday.

Malinga dismissed dangermen Jos Buttler and Joe Root among his victims in a devastating spell that ruined England's bid to chase down Sri Lanka's modest total of 232-9.

Sri Lanka were also indebted to an unbeaten 85 from Angelo Mathews as they won for just the second time in six games.