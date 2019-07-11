Starc sets new record at Cricket World Cup

By AFP

More by this Author

BIRMINGHAM

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc set a new record for most wickets at a single World Cup when he had England's Jonny Bairstow lbw in the semi-finals at Edgbaston on Thursday.

That gave the left-arm quick his 27th wicket of the 2019 tournament, breaking the record of 26 for a single edition he had previously shared with retired Australia paceman Glenn McGrath.