Starc sets new record at Cricket World Cup

Thursday July 11 2019

Australia's Mitchell Starc walks off for 29 during their 2019 Cricket World Cup second semi-final against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on July 11, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |

Australia's Mitchell Starc walks off for 29 during their 2019 Cricket World Cup second semi-final against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on July 11, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |  AFP

In Summary

AFP
By AFP
BIRMINGHAM

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc set a new record for most wickets at a single World Cup when he had England's Jonny Bairstow lbw in the semi-finals at Edgbaston on Thursday.

That gave the left-arm quick his 27th wicket of the 2019 tournament, breaking the record of 26 for a single edition he had previously shared with retired Australia paceman Glenn McGrath.

But barring a spectacular collapse, Starc's strike looked like being a footnote in the match with England 124 for one in the 18th over chasing a victory target of 224.

