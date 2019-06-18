Most expensive ODI bowling figures
Tuesday June 18 2019
MANCHESTER
Most expensive bowling figures in one-day internationals after Afghanistan's Rashid Khan took 0-110 in nine overs during a World Cup match against England at Old Trafford on Tuesday:
0-113 in 10 overs - Mick Lewis (Australia) v South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006
0-110 in 9 overs - Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) v England, Old Trafford, 2019
0-110 in 10 overs - Wahab Riaz (Pakistan) v England, Nottingham, 2016
1-106 in 10 overs - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) v South Africa, Mumbai, 2015
0-106 in 10 overs - Nuwan Pradeep (Sri Lanka) v India, Mohali, 2017
1-105 in 9 overs - Brian Vitori (Zimbabwe) v New Zealand, Napier, 2012
0-105 in 10 overs - Tim Southee (New Zealand) v India, Christchurch, 2009
2-105 in 12 overs - Martin Snedden (New Zealand) v England, the Oval, 1983