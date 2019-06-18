  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket

Most expensive ODI bowling figures

Tuesday June 18 2019

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan jumps as he fields the ball during their 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 18, 2019. PHOTO | DIBYANGSHU SARKAR |

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan jumps as he fields the ball during their 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 18, 2019. PHOTO | DIBYANGSHU SARKAR |  AFP

Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

MANCHESTER

Most expensive bowling figures in one-day internationals after Afghanistan's Rashid Khan took 0-110 in nine overs during a World Cup match against England at Old Trafford on Tuesday:

0-113 in 10 overs - Mick Lewis (Australia) v South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006

0-110 in 9 overs - Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) v England, Old Trafford, 2019

0-110 in 10 overs - Wahab Riaz (Pakistan) v England, Nottingham, 2016

1-106 in 10 overs - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) v South Africa, Mumbai, 2015

Also Read

0-106 in 10 overs - Nuwan Pradeep (Sri Lanka) v India, Mohali, 2017

1-105 in 9 overs - Brian Vitori (Zimbabwe) v New Zealand, Napier, 2012

0-105 in 10 overs - Tim Southee (New Zealand) v India, Christchurch, 2009

2-105 in 12 overs - Martin Snedden (New Zealand) v England, the Oval, 1983

Advertisement