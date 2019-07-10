  1. Home
New Zealand stun India to reach World Cup final

Wednesday July 10 2019

New Zealand's James Neesham (left) celebrates after taking the final wicket of India's Yuzvendra Chahal and winning their 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 10, 2019. PHOTO | OLI SCARFF |

In Summary

  • New Zealand, beaten in the 2015 final by Australia, were restricted to just 239-8 after completing their 50 overs a day later than expected following the suspension of play due to rain on Tuesday
  • But Kane Williamson's side bowled superbly to rock India, with three top-order wickets from paceman Matthew Henry proving the key contribution in dismissing the pre-tournament favourites for 221
AFP
By AFP
MANCHESTER

New Zealand reached their second World Cup final with a stunning 18-run win over shell-shocked India at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Black Caps will play hosts England or holders Australia in Sunday's title match at Lord's after pulling off a remarkable triumph against two-time champions India.

New Zealand, beaten in the 2015 final by Australia, were restricted to just 239-8 after completing their 50 overs a day later than expected following the suspension of play due to rain on Tuesday.

But Kane Williamson's side bowled superbly to rock India, with three top-order wickets from paceman Matthew Henry proving the key contribution in dismissing the pre-tournament favourites for 221.

