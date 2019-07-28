Ouma stars as Swamibapa book Ruaraka in semis

By RICHARD MWANGI

Swamibapa’s dependable all-rounder, Morris Ouma, Sunday blasted a quick unbeaten half a century in the Hirani Telcom Invitational Twenty20 Cricket tournament as Swamibapa beat Sikh Union, who were at home by 57 runs.

Ouma’s 77 not out came off 42 deliveries with seven boundaries and two towering sixes and was Swamibapa’s highest runs getter.

Batting first, Swamibapa set a target of 179 in their allotted 20 overs. Swamibapa was given a flying start by their opening pair of Rushab Patel (33 off 30 balls with three boundaries and Naman Patel (39 off 28 balls with eight boundaries) who shared an opening stand of 58 runs. Ouma also shared a similar (58 runs) third wicket stand with Emmanuel Bundi.

Sikh Union’s wickets were shared among Harpreet Gill (1/38), Sukdeep Singh (1/35) and Rsahul Seehar (1/36).

In reply, Sikh Union scored 121 for 7 in 20 overs. Rahul top scored for Sikh Union with half a century, 57 that came off 46 balls with nine boundaries.

Jadavji Bhimji (3/14) was Sikh Union’s main executioner. Jignesh Hirani (2/28), Naman (1/15) and Bundi (1/26) were the other wicket takers.

The triumph earned Swamibapa 32 points on the league standings, same as Kanbis who won both their two matches.

Kanbis (139 for eight in 20 overs) beat Stray Lions (109 all out in 18 overs) by seven runs at Eastleigh Secondary School in the morning. In the afternoon, Kanbis (140 for 8 in 20 overs) defeated Nairobi Gymkhana (105 all out in 20 overs) by 35 runs.

Kanbis’ victory catapulted them to the top of the league table with 32 points, same as Swamibapa but Kanbis had a superior net run rate.