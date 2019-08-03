Ruaraka, Kanbis to clash in T20 final

Swamibapa's wickets fell at a more regular interval without meaningful runs showing on the scoreboard.

Swamibapa started their innings on a sour note when their opening batsman, Naman Patel, was caught by Vaibhav Patil off the bowling of Mukund Sardar for a duck with a score of a single run showing on the scoreboard.

By RICHARD MWANGI

Ruaraka Sports Club caused a major upset at Sikh Union Saturday when they beat Swamibapa by six wickets in the Hirani Telecoms Invitational T20 semi-final.

In the second semi final at Jamhuri High School, Kanbis (153 for 6 in 20 overs) beat Sir Ali Muslim Club (120 for 8 in 20 overs) by 33 runs.

Kanbis will fight it out with Ruaraka in the final at Sikh Union on Sunday starting at 1:30 pm.

Batting first, Swamibapa batsmen were restricted to 92 runs by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with two balls of their allotted 20 overs in hand. Morris Ouma (30 off 29 balls with three boundaries) top scored for Swamibapa.

Swamibapa's wickets fell at a more regular interval without meaningful runs showing on the scoreboard. Irfan Karim (12 off 10 balls with three boundaries) and Emmanuel Bundi (10 off 20 balls ) were the only other Swamibapa batsmen, who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Mukund was Swamibapa’s main executioner with three wickets for four. Vaibhav (1/29), Hashit Vekaria (1/18), Purshotam Vekariya (1/22) and Hitesh Bhudia (1/18) were the other wicket takers.

In reply, Ruaraka were home and dry, 95 with six wickets and 28 balls in hand. Neel Akash was Ruaraka’s highest runs getter with 40 that came off 41 deliveries with four boundaries and five sixes. Mukund (12 off 7 balls with two boundaries), Jitesh Raul (13 off 17 balls with a boundary) and Chandresh Hirani (10 off 15 balls) were the other Ruaraka batsmen, who contributed meaningful runs for their team.