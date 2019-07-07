Ruaraka down Sir Ali in T20 match

By RICHARD MWANGI

More by this Author

Ruaraka Sports Club’s all-rounder, Vaibhav Patil, Sunday shone with both bat and ball in the Nairobi Invitational T20 tournament as they beat beat Sir Ali Muslim Club, who were at home by five wickets.

Bating first, Sir Ali’s batsmen were restricted to 105 by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with 12 balls of their allotted 20 overs in hand.

Sandip Adole (36 off 30 balls with two boundaries and same number of sixes) top scored for Sir Ali. Hamza Khan (17 off 10 balls with two boundaries and a six) was the only other Sir Ali batsman who scored double digit figures.

Sir Ali batsmen failed to cope with Ruaraka’s stiff bowling and tight fielding. Vaibhav was Sir Ali’s main destroyer taking three wickets for 14.

Vaibhav’s victims included Sir Ali’s opening batsman, Khan, who he had caught by Chandresh Hirani with a score of 26 showing on the scoreboard. Vaibhav got Zahid Khan also caught by Chandresh for four. Vaibhav caught and bowled his third victim, Gurdeep Singh, for a golden duck.

The other bowlers who got wickets for Ruaraka were: Hitesh Bhudiya (2/13), Purshotam Vekariya (2/16), Hasil Vekariya (1/21) and Mukund Sardar (1/23).

In reply Ruaraka were home and dry, 108 with five wickets and six balls in hand. Akash Tambe (41 off 52 balls with two boundaries) was Rauraka’s highest runs getter. Vaibhav (30 off 40 balls with two boundaries and a six), was the only other Rauaka batsman who posted meaningful runs on the scoreboard.

Sir Ali’s wickets were shared between Gurdeep (2/34) and Vishal Kukande (1/19).