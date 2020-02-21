By PHILIP ONYANGO

Unbeaten Mombasa Sports Club “A” will be hoping to stretch their lead at the helm of the NCBA Bank Twenty-20 Coast Cricket League when they host defending champions Shree Cutchi Leva this Sunday.

The match is expected to be a cracker as the championships enter the final stretch.

Mombasa, the runaway leaders with 10 points from five matches, will be hoping to get their otherwise skilful opponents on the wrong footing to maintain a clean sheet after confidence boosting wins over Coast Gymkhana and Jaffery Sports Club in a double header last weekend.

Shree Cutchi Leva lost to Coast Gymkhana in the opening match of the season and will not be in any mood to give away any more points as they seek to retain their title.

Other matches will see Shree Cutchi Leva, who are fifth on the log with two points from two matches play a double header against Mombasa Simba Cricket who are placed seventh on the log with two points from three matches.

Burhani Sports Club, who are sixth with two points, take on Pakistan Sports Club while third placed Coast Gymkhana take on fourth placed Mombasa Sports Club “B” who have four points.

WIN THE TOSS

Against Jaffery Sports Club, who won the toss and elected to field in a match played at Gymkhana grounds, MSC “A”s hopes of dismissing the formidable batting line up of the Nairobi side terribly failed when they posted a low total with former Kenya captain Maurice Odumbe, Peter Langat and Tony Ochieng failing to make an impression.

MSC’s Abraham Vadada (50 runs) and Sagar Karia (71 runs) powered the league leaders to a score of 173/20 that won them the game by 39 runs.

Other matches saw Coast Gymkhana beat Mombasa Simba Sports Club by four wickets, Mombasa Sports Club “A” crushed Coast Gymkhana by 69 runs while Mombasa Simba Sports Club beat Jaffery Academy by five wickets.

On the international scene, Pakistan’s perennial problem-maker Umar Akmal was suspended yesterday under an anti-corruption rule, cricket officials announced, sidelining him from the Pakistan Super League pending an inquiry.

The 29-year-old has received numerous fines and suspensions in his 11-year career, and was arrested in 2014 after violating traffic rules in his native Lahore.

Without giving details about the latest case, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Umar had been suspended and would not play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which started yesterday in Karachi.