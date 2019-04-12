Samaj schools to vie for national cricket title

By RICHARD MWANGI

More by this Author

It will be a Samaj Schools affair in Saturday’s sixth edition of the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association cricket final at Oshwal Academy in Mombasa County.

Samaj School A sailed to the final when they beat Oshwal Academy by 19 runs and their B side made it to the final by beating Lenana School by eight wickets at the same venue.

Samaj School A batted first and set a target of 94 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Nirmal Kerai (35) top scored for his team.

Purush Sharma (21) and Tilak Vasta (11) were the other batsmen who did well with the bat.

Puru Ramesh was Samaj A’s main executioner taking four wickets for 14. Vatsal Shah (1/13) and Rikesh Shamji (1/16) were the other wicket takers.

In reply, Oshwal scored 74 for 6 in 20 overs. Puru (21) was Oshwal’s highest runs getter. Aaron D’ Souza (10) and Shukan Mehta (7) were the other boys who batted well.

Jagdish Kerai (3/6) and Jinesh Jivan (2/24) were Oswal’s main wicket takers.

In the other semi-final, Lenana School batted first scoring 72 for 6 in 20 overs. Yunis Ibrahim (20) was the highest runs getter for his team. Elijah Bundi (14) was the other batsman who shone with the bat.

Luv Halai (3/14) and Ritesh Jasani (1/16) were Samaj B’s main wicket takers.

In reply, Samaj B were home and dry, 76 with eight wickets and 56 balls in hand. Sumit Halai (27) top scored for his side. Harendra Kerai (17) was the other batsman who did well with the bat.