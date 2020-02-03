Shree Cutchi beat Memon in T20 opener

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Shree Cutchi Leva cricket club started the defence of their NCBA Twenty-20 title on a high note beating Memon Sports Club by nine wickets as the tournament got underway at Coast Gymkhana and Mombasa Sports Club grounds.

The tournament, which was previously known as NIC Cup before CBA and NIC merged, has been sponsored to the tune of Sh2.241 million by NCBA.

Nine teams are featuring in the tournament, one more than in 2018 when the competition was last held.

Memon won the toss and elected to bat, but the tight bowling by the Cutchi pacemen restricted them to 80 runs. Abdul Harunani top scored with 23 runs.

Kenya international Dhiren Gondaria, then starred for Cutchi Leva with a smashing 58 runs from 17 balls to power them to victory.

In the other match at the same venue, Coast Gymkhana won the toss and elected to field and did well by restricting Jaffery Sports Club to 128/9.

They quickly chased down that score to win by four wickets. Captain Mujtaba Walji top scored with 30.

Other matches at Mombasa Sports Club saw debutants MSC “B” lose to Mombasa Sports Club “A” by 103 runs.

MSC “B” later recovered to beat Jaffery Sports Club by six wickets in the last match of the day.

All the nine teams participating in the tournament are kitted by the sponsor. Other teams are Simba Union, Parkistan Club and Burhani Sports Club.

The T-20 event runs through to April. Coast Cricket Association member Mohammed Al Harazi said he was happy with the standards displayed so far adding the tournament would go a long way in developing the game of cricket locally.