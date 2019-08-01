Will Sir Ali stop red-hot Kanbis?

By RICHARD MWANGI

More by this Author

Star-studded Kanbis will face Sir Ali Muslim Club at Jamhuri High School on Saturday at 2:30 pm in the semi-finals of the Hirani Telecoms Twenty20 tournament.

In the other semi-final, Swamibapa will fight it out with Ruaraka at the Nairobi Gymkhana for a place in the final.

Kanbis, who topped league with 32 points, are hot favourites to win. Dhiren Gondaria will spearhead Kanbis’ batting line up with the support of former national team captain, Rakep Patel, Nelson ‘Mandela’ Odhiambo, Ramesh Mepani, Jayant Mepani and Narendra Kerai. Odhiambo will lead the bowling attack with skipper Rajesh Bhudia, Jayant, Narendra, Rakep and Dhiren.

Sir Ali are capable of causing a major upset having inherited a good number of promising players who joined from Sikh Union last season. Sir Ali have polished batsmen like Sandip adole, Hamza Zahid and Gurdeep Singh. Vishal Kukade will take care of their bowling department with Tarandeep Singh, Gurdeep and Adole.

Alfred Luseno, who at one time was one of the most promising fast medium bowlers in the country, has also joined Sir Ali.

Ruaraka is the most improved team this season and the boys are expected to give Swamibapa a run for their money.

Swamibapa have experienced players like Morris Ouma, who seems to be enjoying good form with the bat. Irfan Karim, Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo and James Ngoche are the other batsmen expected to post meaningful runs on the scoreboard.

'MUST-WIN'

Odhiambo will lead bowling attack with his elder brother, Lameck Onyango and the duo will be supported by their younger sibling, James Ngoche. Bundi and Jadavji Bhimji are the other dependable bowlers at Swamibapa.

“We must win tomorrow’s game. The top five batsmen must complete the 20 overs and whoever will be having a big score must bat throughout. It is a game we cannot afford to lose, ” former Swamibapa captain Lameck Onyango told Nation Sport.

As for Ruaraka, they will highly depend on the performance of Neel Akash with the bat. The other batsmen in Ruaraka’s rooster include Chandresh Hirani. In bowling Purshotam Vekaria and Hitesh Bhudia will be expected to be Swamibapa’s main executioners.