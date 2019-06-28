South Africa thrash Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup

By AFP

CHESTER-LE-STREET, UK

South Africa thumped Sri Lanka by nine wickets in their World Cup match at Chester-le-Street on Friday, dealing a huge blow to the Asian side's hopes of reaching the sem-finals.

The Proteas, who were already out of the race for the final four, reached their target of 204 in the 38th over.

Hashim Amla (80) and Faf du Plessis (96) put on 175 for the second wicket as South Africa finished on 206 for one.