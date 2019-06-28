  1. Home
South Africa thrash Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup

Friday June 28 2019

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis (left) and South Africa's Hashim Amla leave the field at close of play during their 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Sri Lanka at the Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street, northeast England, on June 28, 2019. South Africa won by nine wickets. PHOTO | LINDSEY PARNABY |

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis (left) and South Africa's Hashim Amla leave the field at close of play during their 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Sri Lanka at the Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street, northeast England, on June 28, 2019. South Africa won by nine wickets. PHOTO | LINDSEY PARNABY |  AFP

In Summary

AFP
By AFP
CHESTER-LE-STREET, UK

South Africa thumped Sri Lanka by nine wickets in their World Cup match at Chester-le-Street on Friday, dealing a huge blow to the Asian side's hopes of reaching the sem-finals.

The Proteas, who were already out of the race for the final four, reached their target of 204 in the 38th over.

Hashim Amla (80) and Faf du Plessis (96) put on 175 for the second wicket as South Africa finished on 206 for one.

More to follow...

