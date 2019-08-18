Swamibapa stroll past Kongonis in 50 Overs opener

By RICHARD MWANGI

Swamibapa Sunday started their Nairobi Invitational Cricket League 50 Overs tournament campaign on a promising note after beating Kongonis by four wickets at Nairobi Club.

Batting first, hosts Kongonis set a target of 138 runs by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion in 37 overs. Tony Ochieng (32 off 59 balls with two boundaries and a six) top scored for Kongonis.

Joseph Onyango (30 off 43 balls with four boundaries), and Paul Anjere (22 off 23 balls) were the other batsmen who contributed meaningful runs for Kongonis.

Jadavji Bhimji (4/23) was Kongonis main executioner. Lameck Onyango (2/19), Rakesh Kahar (2/28), Naman Patel (1/13) and Nehemiah Odhiambo (1/30) were the other wicket takers.

In reply, Swamibapa were home and dry, 138 with four wickets in hand in just 27.2 overs. Rakesh top scored for Swamibapa with 46 that came off 37 balls with eight boundaries. Rushab Patel (36 off 71 balls with one boundary) and Irfan Karim (119 off 18 balls with two boundaries) were the other batsmen who posted meaningful figures on the scoreboard.

Kongonis wickets were shared among Eugene Maneno (2/38), Shem Ngoche (2/41) and Ochieng (1/12).