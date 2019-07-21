Swamibapa stun Kanbis at Jamhuri

By CHRIS OMOLLO

Swamibapa registered their first victory over Kanbis in more than two years, with a nail-biting one run win in the Hirani Telecom T20 tournament at Jamhuri High School on Sunday.

Veteran bowler Lameck Onyango was the star for the home team when he bagged two wickets in the penultimate over as the visitors batting collapsed.

Kanbis, attempting what would have been a routine win over their rivals were on the driving seat at 116 for 6 with two overs to play in their target of 128 before Onyango got their chase crumbling.

Kanbis were 114 for 6 with 12 balls to play but were shortly on 117 for 8 thanks to Onyango’s show of excellence that saw him claim two wickets off skipper Rajesh Bhudia and Vinod Rabadia in the second and third balls of the over before engineering a stumping by wicket keeper Irfan Karim with the fourth legal ball of the over.

The visitors needed eight runs off the last over but managed only six. Gautam Bhudia had given his side what would have been a decent start when he hit Nehemiah Odhiambo to the boundary. But that was the best that the Eastleigh-based side would get in the over as they ended up adding only two more runs.

It was a huge breakthrough for Swamibapa who cemented their lead with 24 points from seven matches. Kanbis are second with 18 points from six matches.

"The odds were stacked against them today, they fought really well but we executed our plans well and got that last wicket which we really wanted," said Swamibapa batsman Maurice Ouma.

The loss saw opener Dhiren Gondaria’s knock of 47 from 38 balls go in vain after he had given his side a positive start.

Nelson Odhiambo (22) was also impressive with the bat and a third wicket stand of 44 runs in partnership with Gondaria before the threatening stand was brought to an end by Jadavji Bhimji with the board on 68.

After winning the toss, Swamibapa openers Rushab Patel (27) and Naman Patel (41) put on 54 runs in 7.1 overs.