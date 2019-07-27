T20 tourney enters quarter-finals at Sikh Union

By RICHARD MWANGI

The semi-finalists for Hirani Telcom Invitational Twenty20 Cricket tournament, formerly Nairobi Invitational Twenty20 tournament, will be known on Sunday after the conclusion of the quarter-final matches.

Swamibapa, who are front runners with 24 points, will be travelling to Sikh Union Club for a match they start as favourites to win.

Swamibapa has a solid side with a bunch of experienced players, among them former Kenya’s national team captain Morris Ouma, Irfan Karim, Lameck Onyango and left arm spinner, Jadavji Bhimji.

Sikh Union has lost the cream of its players, most of whom have migrated to the Sir Ali Muslim Club.

Sir Ali Muslim Club are a serious contenders for one of the semi-final slots. They are fourth on the league standings with 16 points. Sir Ali will host Cutchi Leva on Sunday in a game they will start as favourites to win.

Sir Ali Muslim Club are four points behind Ruaraka, which is one the most improved teams this season. Ruaraka will be home to Kongonis in a game that could go either way.

Kanbis have 20 points and will play two games on Sunday. They will host Stray Lions at Eastleigh High School in the morning, and later move to Nairobi Gymkhana in the afternoon where they will face Homeboys.

Kanbis should have an easy match against the Lions who have proven vulnerable in the absence of their professional players from India.

However, Kanbis will be forced to work extra hard against Nairobi Gymkhana, who are capable of causing an upset. Gymkhana boast a youthful side with upcoming and promising players.