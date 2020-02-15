Upbeat Kongonis play Swamibapa in T20 game

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Nairobi Club's cricket team, Kongonis will be looking to start on a high in the Super Division Nairobi Invitational Cricket League (NICL) with their first T20 match of the season against last year’s 50 overs champions Swamibapa at Jaffreys Sports Club in Nairobi on Sunday.

Kongonis finished fifth in the 20 overs competition in last year’s inaugural 10-team league which ran across three divisions that had players from different clubs showcase their skills in both the T20 and 50 overs versions of the game.

Last year, Swamibapa beat Sir Ali Muslim Club in the final by 80 runs to lift the inaugural Nairobi Invitational Cricket League title at the Gymkhana Club in Nairobi. Sir Ali got to the league final for the first time ever last year after a 15-year hiatus.

"This will be one of our toughest games yet since we are not only facing the 50 overs champions but also Swamibapa reached the semi-finals stage in the T20 matches, adding pressure to our team.

“Although the game will definitely be a tight one, I am confident that we have a stronger side,” Kongonis’ captain Joseph Ochieng said.

He added that last year’s team remains intact with the addition of UK citizen all-rounder Ali Heynes.

Ochieng says Heynes will be instrumental in helping them accomplish their set target of clenching the title this year.

Meanwhile, another match to watch out for is the battle between T20 champions Kanbis and Ruaraka at the Ruaraka Sports Club.

The two teams last met in last years semifinals where Ruaraka lost to Kanbis to finish fourth in the league sponsored by Hirani Telecom.

FIXTURES (All matches at 9:30am EAT)

Kongonis v Swamibapa (Jaffrey Sports Club);

Kanbis v Ruaraka (Ruaraka Sports Club);

Sikh Union v Ngara SC (Sikh Union Sports Club);