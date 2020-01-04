Vatican cricket club outwits hosts Kongonis

By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

Visiting Vatican Cricket Club on Saturday completed their Kenyan tour with a four-wicket victory over Kenya Kongonis at Nairobi Club.

The hosts had set the missionaries a target of 107 in the 25 overs match with Romal Shah top-scoring with 32 runs off 46 balls.

James Evans (28 runs off 30 balls) and Vip Kumar (17 off 27) made good contributions.

But the Vatican side got to the target in 22.2 overs.

The Vatican team was established in 2014 and its squad is comprised of priests, deacons and seminarians with one of its main aims being to encourage inter-faith dialogue through the sport.

"Kongonis was not an easy side to face considering they had home advantage, but we noticed that the wicket was damp in the first innings so choosing to bat second when the ground was more firm was a wise choice for us.

Advertisement

“We hope to play the team again when they visit Rome in March," said Vatican’s Eammon O'Higgins, a priest.