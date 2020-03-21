Virus: Coast association defers T20 cricket league for a week

By PHILIP ONYANGO

The Coast Cricket Association (CCA) has unanimously agreed to put on hold the NCBA Twenty-20 cricket league for a week pending a review of the government updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

The CCA executive committee made the resolutions on Wednesday evening. This means that this weekend’s matches, which were slated for Mombasa Sports Club and Coast Gymkhana grounds, have been shelved for now.

Dhiru Halai, the CCA secretary general, yesterday said the matches scheduled for today will not take place but the committee will review the matter next Wednesday depending on how the situation will look on the ground.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel matches programmed for this weekend and have informed our sponsors NCBA on the same. This might change depending on how things will be when we meet next Wednesday,” he said.

Mombasa Sports Club “A”, who lost their unbeaten run to Pakistan Cricket Club, go for the break at the top of the summit having beaten Memon Sports Club by 113 runs in their last assignment followed very closely by the unbeaten Pakistan Cricket Club who defeated Mombasa Sports Club “B” by 62 runs in their last match to increase their points tally to 14, same as leaders MSC “A”, but with an inferior net runs and a game in hand.

Coast Gymkhana remain third with 10 points after beating Memon Sports Club by 10 wickets in their last assignment, while Burhani Sports Club complete the top four with eight points having had no match in the last group of matches.

The Maurice Odumbe-inspired Shree Cutchi Leva had to use all the tricks in the book to beat a determined Jafferry Sports Club by eight wickets to remain fifth with eight points.