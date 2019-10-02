By CHRIS OMOLLO

Kenya is a country revered everywhere in the world for its prowess in athletics. Team sports such as rugby, football, hockey have all made waves in certain times in the sporting history of the country, but in 2003, the country shocked the world after storming into the Cricket World Cup semi-finals where they lost to favourites India. Australia eventually won the world title.

From being World Cup semi-finalists to losing her One Day International status in under two decades speaks volumes. While people in some countries especially in the Indian subcontinent treat cricket as not just a sport but a religion, it seems the Kenyan managers of the game - who have been wrangling for ages now - have forgotten the fame the sport brought this nation.

There were 14 participating teams in 2003 World Cup - the first World Cup to be played in Africa - which was largest number of participants in a World Cup until then. As well as the 10 Test-playing nations, four associate teams took part. Kenya, by virtue of its (One Day International) ODI status, automatically qualified for the tournament. Canada, Namibia and Netherlands - the top three teams of the 2001 ICC Trophy formed the rest.

Kenya became the first non-Test team to play a World Cup semi-finals. India won the toss and made 270 runs for four wickets. Suarav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar made 111 and 83 not-out respectively. In reply, Kenya were bowled out for 179 in 46.2 overs with captain Steve Tikolo top-scoring with 56 runs.

Nation Sport takes a look at the squad that made it to 2003 Cricket World Cup semis:

Head coach:Sandeep Madhusudan Patil

The former Indian cricketer, Indian national age group cricket manager guided Kenya - one of the three countries that co-hosted the tournament alongside South Africa and Zimbabwe - to the semi-finals of the 2003 World Cup. In his playing career, Madhusudan Patil was a hard-hitting middle order batsman and an occasional medium pace bowler. Currently, he is part of the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Selection Committee.

Players:

Steve Tikolo: Captain fantastic. The 48-year-old right hand batsman (right arm medium) is now a coach in Nairobi. He was a Swamibapa during the World Cup.

Joseph Angara: As is the case with most of his peers, the 48-year-old right arm medium pacer is now the Botswana national cricket team coach.

Aasif Karim: The legendary right hand batsman (left arm orthodox) moved into the insurance world after completing his playing career at Mombasa's Jaffery.

Hitesh Modi: Those who watched Modi play say he was part of the reason the team was so successful. The right arm off spin, who played for Nairobi Gymkhana, Kisumu, at the time, has since moved to Britain with his family.

Collins Obuya: One of the three Obuya siblings in the team alongside Kennedy and David. The evergreen right arm leg spin from Ruaraka, Nairobi is still playing for Obuya Cricket Academy Team.

David Obuya (wicketkeeper): Kenya's 12th man. The 40-year-old is the assistant coach of the national cricket team. He must must be wondering how low the country has sank!

Thomas Odoyo (bowler): The bowler ventured into coaching after his playing days. The right arm medium fast bowler played for Nairobi Gymkhana, Nairobi during the 2003 World Cup.

Maurice Odumbe (batsman): Kenyan's cricket poster boy. The names Odumbe and cricket are synonymous in this part of the world. The veteran right arm off spin, who was playing for Aga Khan, Nairobi during the World Cup, is now the Kenyan national team coach. Despite his off the oval issues, Odumbe is considered as one of the greatest cricketers the country has ever seen.

Peter Ongondo: He is now a coach in Nairobi having played for Swamibapa.

Kennedy Otieno Obuya (wicketkeeper): Like his brother David, Kennedy, the oldest of the three, played as a wicketkeeper and is now the Cricket Kenya Treasurer.

Brijal Patel: The right hand batsman left the country a few years ago.

Ravindu Shah: Kenya's opening batsman. The right arm medium (33) played for Nairobi Gymkhana, Nairobi before moving to the United Kingdom with family.

Martin Suji: Another legend in the frame of Suji ventured into coaching after a checkered career as a right arm medium fast 49 for Aga Khan, Nairobi.

Tony Suji: He left the cricket world for other personal businesses after retirement.