 PSG forward Choupo-Moting burgled again - Daily Nation
PSG forward Choupo-Moting burgled again

Wednesday December 26 2018

Cameroon striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting carries teammate Gaetan Bong during their training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds on September 4, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO |

Cameroon striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting carries teammate Gaetan Bong during their training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds on September 4, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Burglars forced open the door of his flat and then fled after setting off an alarm.
  • Thieves escaped with jewels and handbags from the same house a month ago.
  • PSG captain Thiago Silva had been the victim of a robbery on Saturday.
By AFP
The home of Paris Saint-Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was broken into by thieves for the second time in a month, a police source said on Tuesday.

Thieves escaped with jewels and handbags worth more than 500,000 euros (570,000) last month while Choupo-Moting was playing for PSG against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Cameroon international was again targeted on Monday, as burglars reportedly forced open the door of his flat in the French capital and then fled after setting off an alarm.
PSG captain Thiago Silva had been the victim of a robbery on Saturday while he was playing in the club's 1-0 win over Nantes at the Parc des Princes.
In December 2017, the Paris apartment of then PSG coach Unai Emery, now at Arsenal, was burgled as his team played Strasbourg in the French Cup.

