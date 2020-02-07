10-man Kariobangi Sharks hit KCB in Machakos

By VICTOR OTIENO

Peter Otieno's well-placed shot 20 minutes from time is all 10-man Kariobangi Sharks needed to stun Kenya Commercial Bank 1-0 in a thrilling Kenyan Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Friday.

Sharks followed up their 8-1 mauling of Kisumu AllStars last weekend with the slim win over the impressive bankers, denying Zedekiah Otieno's charges a chance to leapfrog Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz into second close in the standings.

The win was Sharks' fourth of the season, pushing their tally to 19 points.

Prior to this clash, KCB were fourth on the table on 38 points, same as third-placed Tusker who have a superior goal difference, and a win would have seen the bankers move into second place on 41 points. Second-placed Homeboyz play Bandari on Saturday in Mombasa.

"It is a sign to of more success coming ahead," said Sharks coach William Muluhya.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno blamed his side's loss to lack of concentration and creativity.

"I think we should have done better. We lacked creativity upfront and the goal they scored was just as a result of lack of concentration," said the Harambee Stars assistant coach.

Patila Omoto forced KCB goalkeeper Joseph Okoth into action with a long range drive in the 23rd minute, before his compatriot James Mazembe fired wide from distance three minutes later.

While KCB on several occasions managed to storm Sharks' danger area, they struggled to find space to threaten.

MAZEMBE'S MISS

KCB keeper Okoth had to leave his line early, on 31 minutes to make a clearance, before an on rushing Mazembe could stab home the opener.

Five minutes later, the bankers were on the hunt on the other end, but Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire saved Dennis Odhiambo's well worked-out free-kick from the edge of the box.

Sharks had a good opportunity to break the deadlock six minutes to the break, when the ball was floated in-front of the bankers goal, but an on rushing Peter Lwasa failed to connect.

While the second half of the exchange started more livelier than the first period, neither side managed a shot on target in the first 15 minutes.

Coach Otieno rested Simon Munala for Antonio Abwao. His opposite number Muluya responded by bringing in Peter Oudi for Omoto.

Peter Otieno then fired Sharks ahead in the 70th minute, when he found himself at the end off Chol Kuol's header at the heart of KCB's box from a corner-kick, to beat Okoth with a low shot.

KCB attempted to respond immediately through Agwanda from a quick free-kick taken by Odhiambo, but his shot went wide.