10-man Kenya into Cecafa U-15 final

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Ten-man Kenya on Wednesday stormed the final of the inaugural Cecafa U-15 Challenge Cup after defeating a stubborn Rwanda 4-2 on post-match penalties in Asmara, Eritrea.

These two teams had tied 1-1 in regulation time with Kevin Wangaya scoring the opening goal for team Kenya in the 46th minute, while Bobo Sibomana responded with a well-taken goal just after the hour mark.

Kenya received a blow in the 78th minute of the match when Umar Yasin Rajab was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Moments later, the match went to penalties where Ibrahim Mwaro, Robby Kahindi, Joseph Munala, and Wangaya successfully converted their penalties, while skipper James Gachongo was the only player to miss his penalty.

Eric Irahamye and Sibomana converted their penalties for the losing team, while Serieux Mbonyamahoro and David Niyo saw their efforts saved by Kenya goalkeeper Alvin Lwangu.