10-man Sharks rally to hold Sofapaka

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Ten-men Kariobangi Sharks and Sofapaka played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Saturday afternoon.

Sidney Lokale opened the scoring for Sharks in the ninth minute and they held on to the lead until the 40th minute when Elli Asieche levelled matters from the spot after Patilah Omoto handled the ball in the danger area.

Sammy Imbuye then put Batoto na Mungu ahead just before the break, heading in powerfully past Brian Bwire after poor marking by Sharks new boy Boniface Mwangemi.

Sharks rested the jaded Harrison Mwendwa in the 65th minute and brought in Patrick Otieno. Julius Masaba also came out for Patrick Ngunyi, while Sofapaka brought in Shawn Oloo for veteran Kepha Aswani.

Sharks midfielder Sven Yiddah received his marching orders in the 76th minute for a second bookable offense. Sharks kept fighting and were rewarded in the 86th minute, Patrick Otieno heading John Mazembe’s cross from the right to ensure a share of spoils.

Sharks coach William Muluya was pleased with the “impressive” fighting spirit despite being a man down.

Advertisement

“We are not at our best and we had to admit that first and work on returning the team we were before and part of that included playing as Sharks, which is attractive football and I must say I am glad we did that today.

We should have defended better but we will work on improving. I am impressed with the reaction of the boys especially after we lost Sven,” Muluya said after the match