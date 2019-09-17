alexa 100 Lille fans in custody ahead of Ajax game - Daily Nation
100 Lille fans in custody ahead of Ajax game

Tuesday September 17 2019

Lille's French coach Christophe Galtier speaks during a press conference on September 16, 2019 at Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam on the eve of their Uefa Champions league match against Ajax FC. PHOTO | KENZO TRIBOUILLARD |  AFP

Lille's French coach Christophe Galtier speaks during a press conference on September 16, 2019 at Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam on the eve of their Uefa Champions league match against Ajax FC. PHOTO | KENZO TRIBOUILLARD |  AFP

In Summary

  • The supporters were arrested at a station close to the Johan Cruyff Arena hours ahead of the Group H match.
AFP
By AFP
THE HAGUE

Dutch police arrested at least 100 unruly Lille fans on Tuesday, ahead of the French club's Champions League game against Ajax, for "disturbing the public order," police said.

The supporters were arrested at a station close to the Johan Cruyff Arena hours ahead of the Group H match.

"Around 100 Lille supporters have been arrested in connection with disturbing the public order, setting off fireworks and violence," Amsterdam police said in a tweet.

Supporters were also walking along the metro lines, forcing officials to halt rail traffic and evacuate two stations for a short while, the ANP national news agency reported.

Kickoff for the match is at 21.00 (10pm EAT).

