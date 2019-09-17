100 Lille fans in custody ahead of Ajax game

By AFP

THE HAGUE

Dutch police arrested at least 100 unruly Lille fans on Tuesday, ahead of the French club's Champions League game against Ajax, for "disturbing the public order," police said.

The supporters were arrested at a station close to the Johan Cruyff Arena hours ahead of the Group H match.

"Around 100 Lille supporters have been arrested in connection with disturbing the public order, setting off fireworks and violence," Amsterdam police said in a tweet.

Supporters were also walking along the metro lines, forcing officials to halt rail traffic and evacuate two stations for a short while, the ANP national news agency reported.

Kickoff for the match is at 21.00 (10pm EAT).