Registrar approves AFC stakeholders’ proposals

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

The Registrar of Sports has approved the recommendations of AFC Leopards stakeholders to team up with the former office on an interim basis and amend the club’s constitution in preparation for elections.

The registrar, who has since declined to recognise the group that was controversially elected on June 23, 2019, said: “Let the three former officials Daniel Mule, Oscar Mafunga Igaida and Oliver Imbenzi continue spearheading amendment of the club’s constitution in line with the New Sports Act.”

In a letter dated July 22, 2019 addressed to Maurice Amahwa, the co-convener of the stakeholders meeting held early this month, the Registrar of Sports Rose Wasike directed: “I expect the three officials to involve the stakeholders (including yourself Amahwa) since constitutional amendments entail consultation of stakeholders before adoption of the same.”

The registrar urged the interim officials to immediately embark on the amendment of the constitution, saying this will go a long way in paving the way for free and fair elections.

“I have a letter from Onyango Oyieko & Company Advocates who have claimed to have been retained by AFC Leopards Sports Club to act on its behalf. If it is true, then it would be prudent that all communication is channelled through the said advocate to avoid duplication of letters on similar issues to this office,” she said.

Amahwa, who chaired the AFC Aspirants and Stakeholders Caucus (AASC) at Nairobi’s Railway Club on July 14, 2019, has meanwhile thanked the registrar for giving the club a proper direction which will solve the persistent problem of AFC Leopards to come out of the quagmire.