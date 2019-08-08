alexa Done deal! Manchester United ace moves to Italy - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Done deal! Manchester United ace moves to Italy

Thursday August 8 2019

Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring their second goal during their English Premier League match against Southampton at Old Trafford on March 2, 2019. PHOTO | OLI SCARFF |

Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring their second goal during their English Premier League match against Southampton at Old Trafford on March 2, 2019. PHOTO | OLI SCARFF |  AFP

In Summary

  • The club did not reveal Lukaku's wages nor the fee paid to Premier League side United, reported to be in the region of Sh9 billion (80 million euros)
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

ROME

Romelu Lukaku has signed for Inter Milan from Manchester United on a five-year deal, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

"The Belgian footballer, arriving from Manchester United on a permanent basis, has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 30 June 2024," Inter said in a statement.

The club did not reveal Lukaku's wages nor the fee paid to Premier League side United, reported to be in the region of Sh9 billion (80 million euros).

Advertisement