Captain Mulumba rallies Bandari boys

Bandari will host Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane in a first round Caf Confederation Cup tie at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani on Saturday afternoon from 3pm.

The coastal based side has not scored a goal in its last five matches and went through to the first round of the Confederation Cup after drawing 1-1 with Al Ahly Shendi – the Sudanese side hard done by an own goal at home after a barren draw in Nairobi.

Congolese striker Yema Mwama, the team’s top scorer in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) last season with 12 goals, has been a pale shadow of himself in recent games but has been declared fit and ready to rumble.

Custodian Michael Wanyika has shown some moments of brilliance but at the same time it is evident he is still not the number one choice at Bandari after the departure of Farouk Shikhalo who joined Tanzanian giants Yanga.

The team brought in Burundian custodian Justin Ndikumana but he can only be available if Bandari get to the group stage.

North African teams are fast and swift and therefore Bandari cannot have any to make mistakes at the back.

Wanyika will have to be at his best to keep the Tunisians at bay and also command his defence.

The team held its final training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday.

Second assistant coach Nassoro Mwakoba believes they are ready for the Tunisian challenge.

“We have prepared the team very well and are eying a good result. We know they are a good side but the fact that we managed to get to the first round gives us confidence heading into this match. We have a good team as well and anything can happen in football,” Mwakoba told Nation Sport.

Team captain Felly Mulumba has rallied fans to come out in large numbers to cheer the team.

“Every game is like a final for us now at this level and we are going to fight until the final whistle,” he said.

“Our target is to go as far as we can continentally but we are aware it is not an easy journey. For now the focus is against Guerdane and we call on the fans to come and cheer us – we are representing the whole nation not just Mombasa.”

US Ben Guerdane arrived in the county Friday afternoon and headed straight to the match venue to hold a training session.

Tickets for the match are retailing at a flat rate of Sh100 and will be available in the morning at the match venue.