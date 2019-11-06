Western Stima blitz Bandari to stay unbeaten

By DONNA ATOLA

Western Stima maintained their unbeaten start to the 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League season with a come-from-behind 3-1 win victory over Bandari at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Wednesday.

Hassan Abdallah opened the scoring for the dockers in the thrilling mid-week clash before goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo restored parity for Stima after the break from the spot before an own goal by Bandari's Brian Otieno gave Stima the lead. Baron Oketch all but assured the hosts of their third win of the season with the third goal.

Just like Gor Mahia, Bandari bowed out of the Caf Confederation Cup at the play-offs stage after falling 5-2 on aggregate to Aristide Bance powered Horoya AC of Guinea at the weekend.

The Dockers looked sluggish with Stima capitalising on a four-minutes blitz at the start of the second half to put the match to rest.

This was Bandari's second loss of the season, after falling 2-1 to Sofapaka earlier on.

A buoyant Stima coach Salim Babu attributed the win to good planning.

"This was an intense match because they put pressure on us during the first half but I am glad we made good use our chances in the second half," said Babu.

"Bandari would be okay with a single point if we drew this match, but we were looking for a win and that's why a change from our possession based football to long passes in the second half saved us."

Bandari assistant coach Nassoro Mwakoba said fatigue played a big part on the loss.

"We travelled from Guinea for the return leg then immediately embarked on traveling to Kisumu for this match. I must admit my players are worn out and it was evident during the match," explained Mwakoba.

Both teams made a sluggish start to the match with before Wycliffe Ochomo had a free header from Hassan's corner kick saved by Samuel Odhiambo on 14 minutes.

Stima's first threat followed four minutes later when Abdalla Wankuru's cross was poorly received by Kennedy Owino in the box before the ball was cleared by William Wadri.

The dockers took the lead on 29 through Hassan's header. The Harambee Stars trialist took advantage of miscommunication between Odhiambo and his defence to plant home Fred Nkata's delivery.

Stima's custodian equalised three minutes after the break from the spot after Nkata was penalised inside the area.