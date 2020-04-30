alexa PSFG awarded Ligue 1 title - Daily Nation
PSFG awarded Ligue 1 title

Thursday April 30 2020

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Mauro Icardi (left) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during their Uefa Champions League Group A match against Club Brugge at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on October 6, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCK FIFE |

  • PSG topped the Ligue 1 table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak
PARIS

The football season in France has been declared over following a league vote on Thursday, with Paris Saint-Germain being named as champions.

PSG topped the Ligue 1 table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has gone on to kill more than 24,000 people in France.

The league's announcement comes after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that "professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart" because of the risks linked to the pandemic.

