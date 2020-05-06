alexa Merkel gives go-ahead for Bundesliga to resume - Daily Nation
Merkel gives go-ahead for Bundesliga to resume

Wednesday May 6 2020

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (second left) celebrates scoring with his teammates during their German first division Bundesliga match against SC Paderborn in Munich, southern Germany, on February 21, 2020. PHOTO | GUENTER SCHIFFMANN |  AFP

In Summary

  • Following the green light, the German Football League (DFL) must now set a date to resume with the weekends of May 16-17 or 23-24 as possible options - becoming the first of Europe's top five leagues to return to the field.
BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday gave the Bundesliga the go-ahead to resume from mid-May behind closed doors, on condition that strict hygiene measures are maintained to prevent contagion of the novel coronavirus.

Following the green light, the German Football League (DFL) must now set a date to resume with the weekends of May 16-17 or 23-24 as possible options - becoming the first of Europe's top five leagues to return to the field.

