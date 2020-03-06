By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has called up 16 local based players for two open camps ahead of the back-to-back 2021 African Cup of Nations Qualifying matches against Comoros.

Stars will face Comoros at home on March 25, before travelling for the away fixture set for March 29.

Several new faces are in the provisional squad of local-based players notably the Tusker trio of goalkeeper Robert Mboya, defender Eugene Asike and Sammy Mejja, on-form Ingwe striker Elvis Rupia, highly-rated KCB right back Baraka Badi and midfielder Michael Mutinda.

AFC Leopards youngster Collins Shichenje and Wazito midfielder Brian Musa have also been handed their first ever call ups to the national team.

The camps have been scheduled for March 9, 10 as well as March 16 and 17 at the Nyayo National Stadium starting from 9am to 11:30am.

The coach is also expected to name foreign-based players who will join the local based players for residential training, ahead of the back-to-back qualifiers.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Robert Mboya (Tusker)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Baraka Badi (KCB), Sammy Mejja (Tusker), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Brian Musa (Wazito), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia)

Forwards