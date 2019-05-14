By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne on Tuesday named a provisional squad that will travel to France for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations preparations.

The Frenchman stuck with a huge chunk of the players he used during the qualifying process, with skipper Victor Wanyama set to lead the side to Egypt for the biennial football bonanza that runs from June 21-July 19.

Experienced defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng and Zesco United striker Jesse Jackson Were are the major casualties in Migne's squad. Ochieng, who re-joined AFC Leopards two months ago to regain fitness after returning to the country from a professional stint in Sweden, is missing in the provisional squad named by the Frenchman at Kandanda House on Tuesday.

Pacy winger Christopher Mbamba, who plies his trade at Oskarshamns AIK in Sweden, could be in line to get his maiden cap.

Migne said the team will stay in Paris to June 18, before shifting base to Cairo, Egypt five days before their opening Group C match against Algeria. The other teams in the pool are Senegal and Tanzania.

Kenyan Premier League top scorer Allan Wanga will battle for a place in the final 23-man squad alongside Michael Olunga and Masoud Juma while Ayub Timbe has been recalled to the squad after a lengthy layoff with injury.

Related Stories Who's saying what as Migne names provisional Stars squad

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. Georges, Ethiopia), Faruok Shikhalo (Bandari FC, Kenya), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC-Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Abud Omar (Sepsi Sfântu-Romania), David Owino (Zesco United-Zambia), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United-Kenya), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United-South Africa), Erick Ouma (Vasalund IF-Sweden), Joseph Okumu

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs-England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco United-Zambia), Eric Johanna (IF Bromma-Sweden), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas-Spain), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka FC-Kenya), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge-Belgium), Christopher Mbamba (Oskarshamns AIK-Sweden), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Clifton Miheso (Portugal)