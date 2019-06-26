By CHARLES NYENDE

IN CAIRO

Expect the Zimbabweans to shake up Uganda Cranes before their Group “A” clash at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday and they did that via one of the country’s journalist.

At the mandatory pre-match press conference on Wednesday at the match venue in Cairo, one of the Zimbabwean reporters asked Uganda coach Sebastien Desabre: “You were quoted in the media to have said that Zimbabwe were the weakest team in the group after the draw was announced by CAF, Can you please elaborate this.”

Looking amused the French coach thus said: “Never. It is not true. That was what was said on social media. Do not believe that. Zimbabwe are a good side with very good players. We respect the team and the players, we have prepared very seriously for this game because I know it will be a difficult game.”

The two sides clash on Wednesday from 7pm local time (8pm Kenyan time) in a result that would likely determine who progresses and who starts preparing to pack for a flight back home.