Afcon champs Algeria return home to hero's welcome

Saturday July 20 2019

Algerian players celebrate after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on July 19, 2019. PHOTO | GIUSEPPE CACACE |

AFP
By AFP
ALGIERS

Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria arrived home Saturday to a hero's welcome from a huge crowd of supporters and a "water salute" for their plane at Algiers airport.

"One, two, three, viva Algeria!" tens of thousands of joyful fans lining the road from the airport chanted as the players went on a victory parade through the capital in an open-top bus.

An early strike earned a 1-0 victory over Senegal in Friday's final in Cairo, propelling Algeria to a first Cup of Nations title in 29 years.

