Africa Cup of Nations Notebook - Day 4

By CHARLES NYENDE

More by this Author

Joash Onyango’s white dyed beard buzz lingers on

******

You would expect Uefa Champions League winning man Victor Wanyama to attract much attention just by who he is and what he has achieved as a football player, and indeed the Muthurwa-raised midfielder has been an object of interest here in Cairo.

But there is another Kenyan who seems to have gained some level of fame, if you will call it that, after a picture of him with a beard dyed white as snow appeared online.

That photo was shared widely on social media that some people here, who may never have had of the Kenyan defender till then, are also eager to see who this “old man” is.

Mike Okoth only Kenyan to make more than one Afcon show

Kenya are making their first appearance at the Nations Cup in 15 years. You would have expected perhaps one or two players to have survived from that class of 2004, but none is here in Egypt.

In truth, all the 23-members of the Harambee Stars squad are making their very first appearance at this stage.

In fact, the only Kenyan to have played in more than one Afcon finals is Mike Okoth, who appeared in the 1992 edition and 2004 contest. It could have been three, but the former Genk forward only made the provisional squad of the 1990 Stars Afcon squad.

Journalists left hungry and parched at media centre

This Africa Cup of Nations does not feel like the previous ones, at least as far as matters to do with media care are concerned.

Confederation of African Football seems to have granted media little work related comforts.

There is no cafeteria or food stand at the media centres at Cairo International Stadium and 20 June Stadium.

Accessing the media stand at Cairo Stadium is tougher than engaging in a rugby scrum because, apparently your media accreditation badge does not open doors for you.

You have to fight through. Many journalists have had to work the whole day without a bite or drink. It is tough being a scribe at 2019 Afcon.

Food pleasantly affordable here

Speaking of food, the assumption is, Egypt, having a bigger economy than Kenya’s by far, offers a more expensive experience on the dinner table than the east African nation, Not at all.

Typically, a roasted or deep fried half chicken – yes, half chicken - with French fries or rice would cost you 60 Egyptian Pounds (EGP) (about Sh375), If you did Kentucky Chicken’s three-pieces with fries you would spent 62 EGP (Sh388).