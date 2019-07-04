Africa Cup of Nations Notebook - Day 14

By CHARLES NYENDE

More by this Author

Egyptians have eyes only for Pharaohs

******

The jinx of the African Cup of Nations – low attendance – is once again evident here in Egypt. Apart from when the home nation is playing, the attendance figures have been rather disappointing.

This is also reflected in sports bars here in Cairo. Whenever Pharaohs are playing, the joints are normally packed to the rafters, but matches involving other nations are either greeted with empty seats, or the patrons in the establishment are little bothered with the action transmitted on live television. Will knock-out stage bring in more fans? Time will tell.

Wanyama’s name precedes him here

******

Related Stories Afcon round of 16 matches serve up enticing duels

Kenya does have its fair share of globe-trotting players but by far the most famous is Victory Wanyama. Whether it is because of his standard of play or the popularity of the league he plays in, the English Premier League, or his club Tottenham Hotspur, Wanyama has been the most sort after Kenyan player here.

At press conferences, in the mixed zones, journalists scramble to interview him. He is also an attraction for the selfie-seekers when he attends functions. Even those who don’t know him by sight will be heard asking “Who is Victor Wanyama?” to get that interview or selfie.

Citizen crew pulls off James Bond move

******

Kenyan media covering the 2019 Afcon was invited for lunch and a cruise on River Nile by Sports CS Amina Mohammed when she, together with Kenya’s Ambassador to Egypt Joff Otieno hosted Harambee Stars.

Citizen news crew of Bernard Ndong, Isaac Swila and Mike Kariuki arrived late and found the boat had set sail. Not wanting to miss out on a story and a sumptuous meal, the trio, equipment in hand, showed good agility to spring into a speed boat, ninja-style, and gave chase in the Nile waters. Just like Bond, James Bond, they made it in the nick of time.

Construction work here is done at night

******

One interesting observation in Cairo night life is the serious activity at construction sites.

With temperatures hovering in the upper 30s and 40s, construction work in some buildings starts late in the evening and continues throughout the night.

Yours truly is staying in a hotel next to a building under construction.